Top Teacher: Meagan Beasley

Teachers are meant to inspire great things in their students, and for some students, that means growing up to become a teacher themselves.

It's tough to measure the impact a good teacher can have. Second Grade Teacher Meagan Beasley wants to instill confidence in her students in Statesboro.

"Second Grade students are independent, but need you to give them a boost every once in a while," Beasley said. "I wanted to be a teacher to let these friends know that they have potential to do great things; to be a teacher, a scientist, a doctor."

Each milestone is celebrated.

"We have lots of dance parties in here. Learning is fun. When we do hit that moment, we celebrate, occasionally give a 'woot woot' or we just dance it out sometimes. We celebrate a lot of successes in our classroom," Beasley said.

Beasley grew up in Statesboro and has been teaching at Mill Creek Elementary for seven years.

"I'm fortunate enough to teach with teachers that taught me," she said. "Mentors that I had, why I wanted to be a teacher, they are here with me. It's really awesome to work with them as colleagues now."

Beasley feels it's a blessing each day to be able to teach her students and wants them to know she will always be there to support them.

"They know they can always come back, and I check on those students that used to be in my class to make sure they are doing the right things, if they don't have that feeling at home," Beasley said.

