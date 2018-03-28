Investigators looking for 2 suspects wanted for January murder in Dale, SC

Beaufort County investigators are looking for two men wanted for murder, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say Darian Lakeith Williams is a black male with gold teeth fronts. He is 5'10 tall and weighs 176 pounds. He is known to frequent the northern side of Beaufort County, possibly in the Beaufort/Burton areas.

Investigators say Leonard Estavon Colleton is a black male, possibly wearing his hair in short dreads. He is 5'9 tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is also known to frequent the northern side of Beaufort County, possibly the Beaufort/Burton areas.

Williams and Colleton are both wanted for the January murder of Karwanna Albany in Dale, SC.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come into contact with either of them, immediately notify Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

