Georgia Southern University looking for PA announcer

This fall, the torch will be passed and some True Blue Eagle will get the chance to start telling the story of each football game at Paulson Stadium.

The 20,000 Eagle Faithful may never see your face, but they'll hear your voice. The team is looking for a new stadium announcer after longtime voice, Professor Todd Deal recently retired. So far, they've had 40 people apply online to become the voice of Paulson Stadium.

"We're making them tell us why they want to be a part of Georgia Southern and football game days. We're having them submit MP3's," said Dan Adams, GSU Athletic Marketing.

They must be passionate, but also fair to know the rules and identify penalties called and learn the names of the players on both teams for each of the six home games.

"It's very important to the gameday atmosphere," said Senior Associate Athletic Director, Gleen Hart. "We're excited about this promotion. Dr. Deal did a tremendous job in establishing himself as an icon for 25 years."

Hart says whoever wins the job will have one of the best seats in the house.

You only have two days left to submit your audition. For information on how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.