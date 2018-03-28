Good News: Elks Lodge Scholarships

The Elks Lodge is making it possible for some teenagers to go to college.

They have awarded $7,000 in scholarships to deserving high school Seniors. They sent these students to the district and state competitions in Atlanta, where five of them were able to win even more money for college.

Tuesday, they finally awarded these deserving students their checks.

"They are so ahead of the curve. They are so deserving of the money they get," said Tom Mulvaney, Exulted Ruler of Savannah Elks Lodge. "These kids are going to colleges all over the nation. Some of them are in the academy, some are in the honors program at Georgia, one young lady was going to Brown. I mean these are outstanding candidates and that will help them in their careers."

The students attended Tuesday night's meeting with family and friends to share a meal with members of the Elks Lodge.

