Web.com Tour pros give back at Hunter Army Airfield

Wednesday was not a normal day at the office for those at Hunter Army Airfield. This day at the range included some lessons from the pros of the Web.com Tour.

"Not that the PTs and all aren't great too, but we have the real golfers out here today," laughed Gary Head.

A day before they take aim at the inaugural Savannah Golf Championship title, several pros spent some time giving tips to active duty and adaptive golfers at the base.

"A lot of these guys are working over-overtime every single day," says 1st Lieutenant Tony Moltz. "So the opportunity to step back a little bit and work on a golf game that maybe they love a lot and make them better, it makes them feel important."

Even though they were the ones giving the lessons, the tour pros also took away some things from the range, including a sense of perspective.

"It's easy to get wrapped up in what you're doing week to week out here. Sometimes you feel like because the stakes are so high," says ten year pro Grant Leaver. "But really, these guys are the reason we're able to be out here playing."

Even Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Dwyer got in on the action this morning. The Garrison Commander took a few practice shots, and for good reason.

Lt. Col. Dwyer will hit the ceremonial tee shot Thursday morning when the Savannah Golf Championship tees off at The Landings.