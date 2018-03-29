2018 Savannah Music Festival set to kickoff

The kickoff of the much-anticipated Savannah Music Festival is Thursday, March 29.

The festival runs for two weeks ending on April 14th. It all starts Thursday with four shows. Some of the names set to perform are Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and more.

For complete festival details and a schedule of performers, click here.

