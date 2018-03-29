Transit, paper ballots linger on Georgia lawmakers' last day

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers must decide the fate of proposals to overhaul metro Atlanta's transit system and revamp the state's voting system on the final day of the session.

Thursday marks the final day that the legislature plans to meet this year. The rush to pass bills before midnight can lead to dramatic last-minute changes to legislation - either accidentally or intentionally - amid the chaos.

The two chambers are continuing to negotiate whether to scrap the state's electronic voting machines for a system that uses paper ballots.

Lawmakers also are expected to debate a proposed new regional transit authority called the ATL. House and Senate proposals currently differ in terms of how funding would be handled.

The legislature also needs to finalize the state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

