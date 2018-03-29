Transit, paper ballots linger on Georgia lawmakers' last day

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday morning off Highway 80 near Pop Shearouse Road in Bloomingdale.More >>
Georgia lawmakers must decide the fate of proposals to overhaul metro Atlanta's transit system and revamp the state's voting system on the final day of the session.More >>
The kickoff of the much-anticipated Savannah Music Festival is Thursday, March 29. The festival runs for two weeks ending on April 14th.More >>
A big vote is set to take place Thursday among Savannah's City Council regarding future development in the Starland District.More >>
A Hinesville neighborhood is looking for answers after a three-year-old autistic boy drowned in a pond last week.More >>
