Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 80 in Bloomingdale

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday morning, according to police.

This happened off Highway 80 near Pop Shearouse Road in Bloomingdale. A Bloomingdale police officer at the scene tells us a pedestrian walking along the eastbound lane of Highway 80 was struck by a vehicle around 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they noticed that the pedestrian was bleeding from the head. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by ambulance, their condition is unknown at this time.

Highway 80 is down to one lane in both directions at this time. Delays can be expected in the area.

Bloomingdale Police, Pooler Police and Bloomingdale Fire & EMS all responded.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

