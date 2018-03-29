Savannah police investigate I-95 motorcycle crash

The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an early-morning motorcycle crash that resulted in serious injuries Thursday.

Officials say 58-year-old Karvin Kingrey, of Blackshear, was traveling south on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 106 around 7:20 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck a tree. He was transported to Memorial Health with serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.