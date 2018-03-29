Savannah Law School changes closing date for current students

An update has been provided to the closing of Savannah Law School and several big changes have been made to the initial plan that was released.

The Savannah campus will now cease operations over the next 5 years. According to a news release, all students currently at the Savannah campus may continue their coursework in Savannah, transfer to the main campus in Atlanta, apply to visit at another institution or apply to transfer.

New students will not be enrolled.

Savannah Law School will be vacating its current facility on Drayton Street. As of June 1, 2018, Savannah Law School will be in its new location on Hodgson Memorial Drive.

The school board states that any questions should be directed to the chair of the board, Richard B. Herzog, at Richard.Herzog@nelsonmullins.com.

