Calling all day drinkers! Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' in need of film extras

The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an early-morning motorcycle crash that resulted in serious injuries Thursday.More >>
The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an early-morning motorcycle crash that resulted in serious injuries Thursday.More >>
Savannah's career day drinkers may finally be able to put their talents to use. Gemini Man, a movie starring Will Smith and being filmed in Savannah, is looking for extras, including 40-year-old day drinkers. The film posted a notice for extras calling for day drinkers, teachers, bartenders, pedestrians and high school students. Here's a full list of what they're looking for: High School Students / Any Ethnicity / Age 16-17 yrs old Teachers / Any Ethni...More >>
Savannah's career day drinkers may finally be able to put their talents to use. Gemini Man, a movie starring Will Smith and being filmed in Savannah, is looking for extras, including 40-year-old day drinkers. The film posted a notice for extras calling for day drinkers, teachers, bartenders, pedestrians and high school students. Here's a full list of what they're looking for: High School Students / Any Ethnicity / Age 16-17 yrs old Teachers / Any Ethni...More >>
An update has been provided to the closing of Savannah Law School and several big changes have been made to the initial plan that was released.More >>
An update has been provided to the closing of Savannah Law School and several big changes have been made to the initial plan that was released.More >>
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday morning off Highway 80 near Pop Shearouse Road in Bloomingdale.More >>
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday morning off Highway 80 near Pop Shearouse Road in Bloomingdale.More >>
State lawmakers will make their final pitches to get bills to Governor Nathan Deal's desk as they meet for the final day of the legislative session on Thursday.More >>
State lawmakers will make their final pitches to get bills to Governor Nathan Deal's desk as they meet for the final day of the legislative session on Thursday.More >>