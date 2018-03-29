Calling all day drinkers! Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' in need of f - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Calling all day drinkers! Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' in need of film extras

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah's career day drinkers may finally be able to put their talents to use. 

Gemini Man, a movie starring Will Smith and being filmed in Savannah, is looking for extras, including 40-year-old day drinkers. 

The film posted a notice for extras calling for day drinkers, teachers, bartenders, pedestrians and high school students. 

Here's a full list of what they're looking for: 

  • High School Students / Any Ethnicity / Age 16-17 yrs old
  • Teachers / Any Ethnicity / Age 35 and older
  • Bartender / Any Ethnicity / 45 and older
  • Day Drinkers / Any Ethnicity / Age 40 and older
  • Pedestrians / Any Ethnicity / Age 18 and older


Those interested who fit any of the above descriptions should email Gman@RoseLockeCasting.com with three pictures (head, body and profile), age, height, weight and all contact info.

