Calling all day drinkers! Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' in need of film extras

Savannah's career day drinkers may finally be able to put their talents to use.

Gemini Man, a movie starring Will Smith and being filmed in Savannah, is looking for extras, including 40-year-old day drinkers.

The film posted a notice for extras calling for day drinkers, teachers, bartenders, pedestrians and high school students.

Here's a full list of what they're looking for:

High School Students / Any Ethnicity / Age 16-17 yrs old

Teachers / Any Ethnicity / Age 35 and older

Bartender / Any Ethnicity / 45 and older

Day Drinkers / Any Ethnicity / Age 40 and older

Pedestrians / Any Ethnicity / Age 18 and older



Those interested who fit any of the above descriptions should email Gman@RoseLockeCasting.com with three pictures (head, body and profile), age, height, weight and all contact info.

