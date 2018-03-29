Komen Coastal GA distributes grant money

Hundreds of women across the Coastal Empire will now have access to help them prevent and treat breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia held its 2018 Grant Awards Breakfast at the Savannah Golf Club on Thursday, March 29. Those who attended the breakfast heard from a breast cancer survivor and a radiation oncologist. Then, it was time to distribute the money. WTOC's Russ Riesinger served as MC and announced the grant recipients.

This year's recipients included Coastal Community Health Services, Coastal Health District, Diversity Health Center, Southeast Georgia Health System, and St. Joseph's/Candler Health System.

This year's grants totaled up to more than $200,000. The money will go to groups to help women all across the Coastal Empire.

"They are the boots on the ground providing services, mammograms, screenings, nurse navigation, activities that will literally save lives for women here in Coastal Georgia," Komen Coastal Georgia Executive Director Aileen Gabbey said. "Fundraising is critical so we can provide these grants to groups. Our Race for the Cure is our biggest fundraiser of the year, but year-round, we need to raise money so we can continue to help women all year."

The grants are funded by various fundraisers, like the Komen Savannah Race for the Cure.

