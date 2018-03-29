Three local Chipotles donating 50 percent of sales to humane society

Many are fans of Taco Tuesdays, but what about Taco Thursdays?

Three local Chipotle's are donating 50 percent of all sales on Thursday to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

All customers have to do is mentioned the fundraiser at the register, and half of their bill will go to helping pets in the Savannah area.

The fundraiser is only for these three locations:

318 Mall Blvd #600, Savannah, GA 31406

1801 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404

6 Mill Creek Cir A, Pooler, GA 31322

