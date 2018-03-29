Family of missing Bulloch County man looking for answers

A Bulloch County family is pleading for information on a loved one's disappearance three years ago.

Willie James Jackson's birthday is coming up this weekend, and his family has spent three years with nothing to think but the worst.

Family members gathered with local law enforcement Thursday to ask the public for any information. Jackson was 32-years-old when he disappeared September of 2015. Statesboro Police initially had the case, but recent information has prompted the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office to join the investigation. Officers say they know something out there knows something about this case.

"We believe they might be scared to come forward," said Investigator Jason Long, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office. "They don't have to be. They can come forward and do it anonymously. They just need to come forward and make the phone call."

Jackson was last seen near his home on Baldwin Street in Statesboro.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.