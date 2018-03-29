Savannah Golf Championship underway on Skidaway Island

Professional golf has returned to Savannah for the first time in five years as the Savannah Golf Championship teed off at The Landings on Thursday.

It's been a while since golf fans have been able to see the pros in Savannah. The city hasn't hosted a professional tournament since the Legends of Golf ended its run over at Savannah Harbor back in 2013. Fans tell us they wanted to make sure they got out there to catch it - and it's not just those watching from outside the ropes. The players themselves say they're glad to see professional golf return to Savannah, mainly because of the fans.

"I know at one time, the senior tour was over across the river. I went to a couple of those events and it was always fun, so I'm glad professional golf came back," said golf fan, Chris Willis.

"Obviously, we're in the South, so we're getting some southern hospitality. The fans are great. You can tell they're really embracing this, so it's good to see Savannah really put their arms around this event, and the players are benefitting," said Christian Brand, tied for lead at -7.

After just one round, Brand is already predicting the event will be a favorite among players for years to come.

That's definitely something the Web.com Tour and The Landings want to hear. They hope to see more good crowds on Friday, and even some great ones for the third and fourth rounds this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.