Savannah City Council discusses fire fee discount

The city of Savannah has solidified a way for residents to get a discount on the new fire fee.

City Council passed the ordinance, explaining how you can qualify for up to a 20 percent discount on your annual payment.

The base fee for an average family is $256. If a family takes advantage and applies for these discounts, they could cut $50 from their fee. Here's how a family can qualify for the discounts.

There are five categories: homeowners, commercial and industrial, non-profits, educational, or served by another fire department. Under the homeowner group, households can do a few things. First, have up-to-date fire devices including smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors. It's a five percent discount for each of these items. Then, households can develop a fire evacuation plan and practice it in an annual drill, and fill out a home fire safety survey. Homeowners can apply for these discounts up to 20 percent maximum.

The city of Savannah says they started working on the discount program as soon as the fire fee passed in December. This is not the low-income solution for the Savannah Fire Fee. The city says they are continuing to work on the hardship program for those who qualify.

The category 'served by another fire department' only applies to Hunter Army Airfield and the Air National Guard. In other words, the city says no household or business can contract out with another fire department and avoid the fee.

Coming out of City Council, this was the number one topic that would affect most people in Savannah, but they also had major discussions about rezoning requests.

