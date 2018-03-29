Two students, bus driver injured in wreck in Bulloch County

Two students and a bus driver were injured in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in Bulloch County.

It happened on Highway 25 near Hopulikit. The Bulloch County Schools Public Information Officer tells us seven students and the driver were on board the bus. All parents have been notified.

Five students were checked by EMS on site and released to parents. One elementary student, one older student, and the bus driver were all taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Georgia State Patrol and Bulloch County Sheriff's Office are investigating the wreck.

