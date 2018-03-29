Authorities searching for suspect in Highway 80 crash on Tybee Island

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a crash on Highway 80 in Tybee Island on Thursday.

Investigators said the driver of a Chevy involved in the wreck got into a black Ford and drove off. Police found the car he left in, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The three car crash sent three people to the hospital. EMS flew one person to the hospital while ambulances transported two others.

Their condition is unknown.

The east- and westbound lanes were closed for hours as first responders cleared the scene.

Both lanes of traffic are now open.

