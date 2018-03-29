Tybee PD working crash at Hwy 80, Chimney Creek. EB & WB lanes affected; avoid area

Tybee Island Police are working a wreck on Highway 80 at Chimney Creek, Thursday afternoon.

Police say that area is closed at this time after the three-vehicle crash. It's affecting both east and westbound lanes of Highway 80. Chatham Emergency Services confirmed with WTOC that one person was flown to Memorial via LifeStar. Two other crash victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Please avoid the area at this time.

