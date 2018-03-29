OTC satellite campus named after Evans County couple

Ogeechee Technical College will remember an Evans County couple who will help shape the future of local students.

Thursday afternoon, the school formally named their satellite campus building in Hagan for the late Jack and Muriel Strickland. The couple's non-profit foundation endowed OTC to fund an academic coach for local high school students.

Their job will be to help students way beyond graduation.

"Our goal is to increase dual enrollment opportunities, help these students find a path to higher education, to a job, to the military...whatever it is," said Lori Durden, OTC President.

The Evans County campus houses the school's truck driving program, GED classes, and more.

