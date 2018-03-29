Savannah Police looking for jewelry thief

Savannah Police are working to identify a man wanted for stealing a bracelet valued at more than $2,000 from a jewelry store on Eisenhower Drive.

Police say the suspect, who was described as a well-dressed, older black man, went into Anderson Jewelers on March 9 around 2:30 p.m. He asked to see several bracelets. After he left the business, an employee realized the man had pocketed a ladies' bracelet. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is estimated to be between 60-70 years old. He was wearing a brown suit and a brown hat.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at 912.351.3404. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

