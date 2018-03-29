St. Joseph's Candler Hospital presents 25th Annual McAuley Award

St. Joseph's Candler Hospital honored an employee Thursday who is described by her co-workers as a teacher and nurturer.

Since 1993, the hospital has honored the memory of Sister Catherine McAuley and the Sisters of Mercy by presenting the Annual McAuley Award. Employees are nominated by other employees who they think provide quality care and compassion for their patients.

This year, 73 employees were nominated for the 25th Annual McAuley Award. Mary Robinson, who has worked for the hospital for 32 years, won the award. Robinson said she is honored, but that there are so many hard-working people who deserve this award.

"It is truly a family. You know, I see this as my family. That's the reason I come to work every day," said Robinson. "It's about all of these people that work here and all the patients that are here."

Robinson won $3,000, a year-long parking pass, a massage, and some other prizes.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.