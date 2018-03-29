St. Helena woman wanted for financial card fraud

Beaufort County investigators are looking for a woman wanted on fraud charges.

Officials say Jessica Rae Shapiro is wanted for financial transaction card fraud less than $500 in a six-month period. Shapiro is a white female, standing 5'4 and weighing around 140 pounds. She is known to frequent the areas of Tillman Drive and Folly Road on St. Helena Island.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator DuHamel at 843.255.3430. You can also call BCSO Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

