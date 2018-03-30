Mega Millions jackpot climbs to a half-billion dollars - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to a half-billion dollars

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A giant lottery jackpot is awaiting players willing to shrug off miserable odds for a chance at immense wealth.

The drawing for the estimated $502 million Mega Millions prize will be held Friday night.

It's the nation's 10th largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

It costs $2 to play the game and a willingness to ignore the fact that you'll almost certainly lose. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302 million, though odds of winning smaller prizes are better.

The $502 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $301 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

