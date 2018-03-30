How to see the "Blue Moon" this Saturday

For the second time this year, we'll have two full moons in one month.

The first blue moon was the more famous one, "Super Blue Blood Moon". Three superlatives when the moon was in perigee and about 14 percent brighter than usual and the total lunar eclipse gave it a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon". (We got a partial eclipse in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry)

A full moon will be easy to spot with clear conditions in the morning and evening Saturday, March 31. Moonset is in the morning at 7:32 a.m. Moonrise is in the evening at 8:05 p.m.

While this is not "super" nor "blood", it's still rare to have two full moons in one month hence "blue" moon. The next "blue moon" won't be until late 2020. In fact, it's in October: the 1st and yes, the 31st, Halloween.

