Traffic delays on I-95 SB from Colleton County down to state line; read for alternate route

Traffic is backed up on I-95 Southbound beginning around mile marker 45 in Colleton County, going through Yemassee and down to around the state line.

Yemassee Police say multiple wrecks have been reported in the area including one in Yemassee near mile marker 38. Officials say in attempts to get off I-95 to evade the backup, traffic is exiting I-95 at Exit 42 and taking Highway 17ALT through Yemassee, which has caused complete gridlock. Officers are manually directing traffic at the intersection of Salkehatchie Road and US Hwy 17ALT. Traffic is slowing down 17ALT to the Beaufort County line where it turns into Frampton Road and takes drivers back to Trash Parkway and eventually to Point South.

An alternate route is Salkehatchie Road East across the railroad tracks into Beaufort County, left onto Castle Hall Road, left onto Old Sheldon Church Road, and then take that to the end. Left onto Highway 17, then right onto Highway 21 Trask Parkway towards Beaufort. Eventually, in Beaufort, you can take SC-170 to head south of the Broad and into Georgia.

The Stoney Creek near Trask Parkway and Stoney Creek Cemetary Road crested around 1:45 p.m. and there is some standing water in the roadway.

