Savannah PD looking for pair of burglary suspects

Savannah Police are working to get information on two unknown subjects accused of stealing multiple pieces of lawn and gardening equipment from St. Joseph's Hospital last month.

Officers were called to the property around 7 a.m. on Feb. 19 after an employee discovered that someone had broken into the maintenance building. Among the items stolen were leaf blowers, trimmers, edgers, chainsaws, and an auger. The items are valued at more than $5,000.

Police say the subjects were caught on surveillance video. They were wearing all black clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912.351.3404. Information can always be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

