Savannah Police looking for car break-in suspect

Traffic is backed up on I-95 Southbound beginning around mile marker 45 in Colleton County, going through Yemassee and down to around the state line.More >>
Traffic is backed up on I-95 Southbound beginning around mile marker 45 in Colleton County, going through Yemassee and down to around the state line.More >>
Federal agents have seized 63 dogs after discovering blood-stained carpet at the site of a suspected dogfighting pit in rural Georgia.More >>
Federal agents have seized 63 dogs after discovering blood-stained carpet at the site of a suspected dogfighting pit in rural Georgia.More >>
The two men wanted in connection to a January shooting death have turned themselves in to Beaufort County deputies on Friday.More >>
The two men wanted in connection to a January shooting death have turned themselves in to Beaufort County deputies on Friday.More >>
Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to identify an entering auto suspect.More >>
Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to identify an entering auto suspect.More >>
Savannah Police are working to get information on two unknown subjects accused of stealing multiple pieces of lawn and gardening equipment from St. Joseph's Hospital last month.More >>
Savannah Police are working to get information on two unknown subjects accused of stealing multiple pieces of lawn and gardening equipment from St. Joseph's Hospital last month.More >>