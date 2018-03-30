Savannah Police looking for car break-in suspect

Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to identify an entering auto suspect.

Police say the suspect entered the unsecured vehicle while it was parked at Valiants Racing on Waters Avenue, and stole the victim's wallet. The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on March 24.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912.351.3404. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

