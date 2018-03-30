LIVE: The best high school jazz bands in the US battle at the Lu - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: The best high school jazz bands in the US battle at the Lucas Theatre in downtown Savannah

Swing Central is a three day jazz workshop and competition put on by the Savannah Music Festival. 

You can watch some of the best high school jazz bands duke it out live in the player above. 

