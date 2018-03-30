Tim O'Neal draws loyal crowd at The Landings

A Savannah native has played his way into being one of the best stories at the inaugural Savannah Golf Championship.

What a couple of days it has been for Savannah's Timothy O'Neal. He qualified for the tournament Monday, shot up the leaderboard Thursday, and battled through the rain on Friday. Despite the wet weather, the former Johnson Atom Smasher star has had one of the biggest support sections at the tournament. Wherever he went on Friday, his gallery followed. Even through a driving rain, O'Neal's friends and family were there every step of the way, cheering him on. He was up and down, rallying on the back nine with three birdies for a one-over 73. He sits at five under for the tournament, tied for twelfth place after 36 holes.

Those in O'Neal's cheering section say it was important for them to be here Friday while he made a run at a title in his hometown.

"I think everyone here knows that he's perfectly capable of playing really well and winning a lot. He's won a lot on the Latin American Tour, played on the Web.com and Buy.com tours. He's a seasoned vet, I like to call him, but he's playing well and he's confident," said David Osteen, friend of O'Neal's.

The Savannah native will be here for the weekend. It's safe to say his cheering section will be back Saturday and Sunday, hoping to push further up the leaderboard.

