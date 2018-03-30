Statesboro Police Department hires 12 new officers in one month

After years of unfilled vacancies, Statesboro Police Department is finally on a hiring streak.

The hirings mean you'll soon see more officers on the streets - from days to nights to weekends. The chief says it started months and months ago.

The porch of City Hall barely held all of Statesboro's newest police officers as they took their oath. They've added 12 over the last month. They've had that many vacancies, or more, over the past year or so, but last fall, city council passed a 12-percent pay increase for entry-level officers. The chief explained then it would help them compete for people going into law enforcement or experienced officers from other agencies. He says it's paying off now.

"This increase doesn't make us the highest paying department in the region, but what it does it make us competitive, and that brings people to give us a look," said Chief Mike Broadhead, Statesboro PD.

The chief says they're seeing first-time officers as well as veterans. He says they now have only four vacancies and he expects to have them filled by summer, or fall at the latest.

