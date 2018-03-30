Annual 'Red Shoes Run' set for Saturday

The Annual 'Red Shoes Run' 5K will kick off Saturday at the Ronald McDonald House. The races and activities will begin at 8:45 a.m.

On Friday, participants got the chance to pick up their packets early. Friday's packet pick-up ended at 6:00 p.m. Runners who haven't registered yet or haven't picked up their packet can do so beginning at 7:00 a.m. Saturday before the race.

Organizers say this is more than a run. It's a day full of family fun, food, games, music and much more. Organizers say it's a great day to come together for a great cause.

"One hundred percent of the money raised stays right here in the Coastal Empire for the Ronald McDonald House treating critically ill children and their families," said Bill Sorochak, the Ronald McDonald House Executive Director. "So, it always us to provide 4,000 plus nights a year for the most critical cases seen here in Savannah."

The Ronald McDonald House, which runs off of donations, helps families who need a place to stay when their child is in the hospital.



