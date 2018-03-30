Good News: Miss Senior GA visits seniors

Helping senior citizens stay healthy. That's Miss Senior Georgia's platform is.

Sandy Komiskey stopped by the Thunderbolt Neighborhood Center on Friday to share her mission.

Komiskey has been crowned as the 2017-2018 Miss Senior Georgia. Beyond sharing healthy eating habits, she teachers way to protect your brain health. Her purpose is to let seniors know they're still needed.

"Seniors know that they're important, that we're visible, that we are still around, because usually when you turn 60, people don't think of us anymore. So, I make sure I let every senior know that they are important. It's about them, not me," Komiskey said.

Komiskey is also a performer. She dances and does baton twirling when she's not spreading her message.

