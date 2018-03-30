BCSO launches school threat safety app in South Carolina

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is rolling out a new app to help streamline communication during school threats.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office launched the first app version of CrimeStoppers in South Carolina on Friday.

They call it 'P3TIPS.' It will be used to improve communication during school threats.

Dozens of school threats following the shooting in Parkland, FL led to the idea. The app was designed to give people an anonymous, free platform of communication to relay a school threat directly to law enforcement which will hopefully eliminate rumors.

The sheriff's office hopes all 22,000 students and also the community will download the app. However, it's the potential large influx that's a concern to CrimeStoppers.

"They don't know just how much information this is going to create. Now, I think they're a little worried to some extent that the CrimeStoppers system we have in South Carolina, they get about 2,500 comments a year on the bullying app. We don't know what this will produce," said Sheriff PJ Tanner, Beaufort County.

The sheriff's office says a high-pressure response rate might lead to modifications of the app in the future. If you'd like to download the P3TIPS app, click here.

