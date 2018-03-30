Savannah Police looking for suspect in Truman Parkway shooting

A 27-year-old is wanted for murder after a fatal Friday night shooting on the Harry S. Truman Parkway.

Savannah Police say Ernest "Levon" Patterson is a suspect in the shooting that left 30-year-old Robert Johnson dead.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers found Johnson shot inside a wrecked car on the Truman Parkway near the Wheaton Street. He died at the scene.

Another 30-year-old man was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

Police say Patterson is frequently in Eastside Savannah. Anyone who knows where he is should call Savannah Police at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Police say the shooting isn't random.

#SPDalert 1 deceased, 1 wounded in shooting at Wheaton Street and Truman Parkway. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/vSCJQrUGhO — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 31, 2018

