Easter Weekend brings clear, warm weather

High pressure will keep our area dry through Tuesday. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday or Wednesday night. More high pressure will follow for the second half of next week.

Saturday will be partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs will be in the upper 60s with northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear in the evening, and then it will become partly cloudy. Patchy fog will move in after midnight, and lows will be in the upper 40s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Patchy fog will move in Sunday morning. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. North winds will be around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. South winds will be around 5 mph.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Southwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 60.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. There is a 60 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be around 50.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

