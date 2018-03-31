Driver arrested, passenger injured after crash on Truman Parkway

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a passenger and led to the arrest of the driver.

Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m., Madison Rappe, a 22-year-old Savannah woman, was traveling south on Truman Parkway in a Kia Forte. When she attempted to exit the roadway at Eisenhower Drive, the vehicle struck a sign and guardrail.

The crash seriously injured a 21-year-old passenger in the car. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Rappe was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

