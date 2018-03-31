Runners compete to support Ronald McDonald house

200 runners sported their red and white to support the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire as they held their 21st Red Shoe Run on Saturday morning.

The race helps fund the house, a place that shelters over 3,000 family members who have children receiving treatment each year.

One runner says she can't imagine her life without the house. She and her husband stayed for 30 days after her quadruplets were born at Memorial and placed in the NIC-U.

"When we got the call that we could stay here, it was just a huge relief," said Sherri Armitage of Richmond Hill. "And we also utilized they have a Ronald McDonald room in the hospital so I could run up and grab something to eat take a quick nap and go back to the babies' bedside. So the Ronald McDonald house is probably my favorite place around here. we are just forever grateful and it will always be a home for us."

The party didn't stop after the run as organizers held full zumba classes and a cookout for the rest of the morning.

