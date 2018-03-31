Candy rains down in Lowcountry helicopter egg drop

Eggs were falling from the sky on Lady's Island in the Lowcountry on Saturday afternoon.

More than 14,000 eggs dropped out of helicopters at Beaufort Academy. The egg drop is completely free and open to the public, falling at 11:30, 12:30. 1:30, and 2:30. Organizers say Saturday's event is a great way to get excited for Easter weekend. It definitely doesn't hurt having candy eggs fall from the sky.

"Beaufort Academy wanted to host an event, a free event, where kids can come on our campus," said Lisa Gallagher, the event director. "There's not that many Easter events in Beaufort where kids can come to for free so we definitely wanted to host one for them.

It wasn't just the eggs. 12 food vendors and other local businesses set up shop for the attendees to enjoy.

