Metter celebrates "Another Bloomin' Festival"

Thousands flocked to Candler County on Saturday for the community's biggest weekend of the year.

They packed downtown Metter for the 25th annual Another Bloomin' Festival, bringing visitors as well as vendors from across the region. The festival includes a car show, plane rides, and a celebration of the local community. For people who move away, it serves as a reunion.

"It's a big deal for us," said Victoria Gaittens of the Chamber of Commerce. "It's a homecoming weekend for our local community, and we've got tons of family out here and everyone's enjoying themselves."

The festival takes its name from the beautiful flowers that cover Metter in the spring and the abundance of festivals in the Spring.