Freedom gala honors Dr. Martin Luther King

SAVANNAH, GA

A gala celebrating freedom was held in downtown Savannah on Saturday. 

The black-tie event was put together by the Martin Luther King Junior Observance Day Association, honoring Dr. King. The keynote speaker was Fred Gray, the attorney who represented Dr. King during the Civil Rights movement.

Mr. Gray took the opportunity to reflect on the Civil Rights movement, saying "all of them contributed toward making the Civil Rights movement, and in my opinion, I think the Civil Rights movement contributed substantially toward the election and re-election of the 44th president of the United States."

Gray also represented Rosa Parks during the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the victims of the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study in 1972.

