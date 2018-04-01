Couple dead in Statesboro murder-suicide

Two people are dead, and the Statesboro Police Department is investigating what it believes is a murder-suicide.

The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were married.

Statesboro Police, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate. They have not released any additional details.

