Couple dead in Statesboro murder-suicide

Couple dead in Statesboro murder-suicide

Statesboro Police Department. Source: WTOC
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Two people are dead, and the Statesboro Police Department is investigating what it believes is a murder-suicide.

The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were married.

Statesboro Police, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate. They have not released any additional details. 

