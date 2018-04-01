Weather remains warm, clear for Easter activities

High pressure will keep the area dry through Tuesday. A cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, followed by more high pressure. Another cold front will approach next weekend.

Patchy fog will move into the area Sunday morning. It will be mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday night will be mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Monday starts with patchy fog in the morning, then becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows will be around 60 with south winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will bring patchy fog in the morning. It will then become partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. South winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

