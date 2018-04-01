Traffic stopped along Ogeechee Road at Berwick Boulevard after s - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Traffic stopped along Ogeechee Road at Berwick Boulevard after semi-truck crash

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Traffic along Ogeechee Road near Berwick Boulevard is shut down following a crash involving a semi-truck and several cars. Officers and EMS are on scene. Drivers should avoid the area. 

WTOC has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with us as we work to bring updates to this story. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly