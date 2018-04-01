Easter celebrations held across Coastal Empire

Savannah Police have named 27-year-old Ernest "Levon" Patterson as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at Harry S. Truman Parkway near Wheaton Street Friday. Patterson is wanted on a charge of murder.More >>
Traffic along Ogeechee Road near Berwick Boulevard is shut down following a crash involving a semi-truck and several cars. Officers and EMS are on scene. WTOC has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with us as we work to bring updates to this story. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
Christians across the world are celebrating Easter this Sunday, including hundreds of Catholics in Savannah.More >>
The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were a married couple.More >>
Teresa Richardson is charged with dissemination of acts related to terroristic threats after posting a video on Youtube titled “Shooting Godley Station School with Machine Gun Adventures Street View." Richardson admitted to creating the video as an expression of her right to free speech.More >>
