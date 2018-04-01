Easter celebrations held across Coastal Empire

Christians across the world are celebrating Easter this Sunday, including hundreds of Catholics in Savannah.

It was standing room only at the Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Monsignor William O'Neill celebrated the mass this morning at 8.

O'Neill blessed the congregation with holy water after they renewed their baptismal promises. This was one of 4 masses that will be held on Sunday. They welcomed new members of the church at the Easter Vigil held the night before.

Likewise, a big crowd of children and adults packed Fort McAllister State Park in Richmond Hill on Saturday afternoon for an Easter tradition.

Children wasted no time rushing to scoop up colorful eggs on the historic site. Park rangers separated the children into three age groups to give little hunters a chance.

The children scaled over the fort's grounds to find the coveted prize eggs.

Rangers and volunteers hid eggs along old cannons and trails along the Ogeechee River.

The annual Easter egg hunt is a great way for the park to attract families to amenities which include playgrounds, trails and a fishing pier.

Finally, the Easter Bunny was able to hop by Hilton Head Hospital to meet with patients in the Pediatric Rehab Program to spread some Easter cheer.

Patients and their siblings were able to participate in an Easter egg hunt, as well as take photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

