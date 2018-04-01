1 rescued in vehicle extrication in Beaufort Co.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department pulled one person following a car crash near Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way on Sunday evening.

Crews arriving on scene found the driver, the only occupant, trapped inside of the car. Several fire crews were able to free the driver in 15 minutes using hydraulic extrication tools. The driver was injured, but officials say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, and Officers from the City of Beaufort as well as the Town of Port Royal Police Departments assisted on the scene. The cause of the single-vehicle accident is under investigation by law enforcement.

