1 rescued in vehicle extrication in Beaufort Co. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

1 rescued in vehicle extrication in Beaufort Co.

(Source: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department) (Source: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department)
BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department pulled one person following a car crash near Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way on Sunday evening. 

Crews arriving on scene found the driver, the only occupant, trapped inside of the car. Several fire crews were able to free the driver in 15 minutes using hydraulic extrication tools. The driver was injured, but officials say that the injuries are non-life-threatening. 

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, and Officers from the City of Beaufort as well as the Town of Port Royal Police Departments assisted on the scene.  The cause of the single-vehicle accident is under investigation by law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • 1 rescued in vehicle extrication in Beaufort Co.

    1 rescued in vehicle extrication in Beaufort Co.

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-02 01:04:33 GMT
    (Source: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department)(Source: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department)
    (Source: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department)(Source: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department)
    The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department pulled one person following a car crash near Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way on Sunday evening.  Crews arriving on scene found the driver, the only occupant, trapped inside of the car. Several fire crews were able to free the driver in 15 minutes using hydraulic extrication tools. The driver was injured, but officials say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.  The City of Beaufort/Town of Port...More >>
    The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department pulled one person following a car crash near Southside Boulevard and Waverly Way on Sunday evening.  Crews arriving on scene found the driver, the only occupant, trapped inside of the car. Several fire crews were able to free the driver in 15 minutes using hydraulic extrication tools. The driver was injured, but officials say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.  The City of Beaufort/Town of Port...More >>

  • Suspect involved in Truman Parkway shooting surrenders to police

    Suspect involved in Truman Parkway shooting surrenders to police

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:57:19 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Savannah Police have named 27-year-old Ernest "Levon" Patterson as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at Harry S. Truman Parkway near Wheaton Street Friday. Patterson is wanted on a charge of murder. 

    More >>

    Savannah Police have named 27-year-old Ernest "Levon" Patterson as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at Harry S. Truman Parkway near Wheaton Street Friday. Patterson is wanted on a charge of murder. 

    More >>

  • Traffic stopped along Ogeechee Road at Berwick Boulevard after semi-truck crash

    Traffic stopped along Ogeechee Road at Berwick Boulevard after semi-truck crash

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:35:46 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Traffic along Ogeechee Road near Berwick Boulevard is shut down following a crash involving a semi-truck and several cars. Officers and EMS are on scene.  WTOC has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with us as we work to bring updates to this story.  Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Traffic along Ogeechee Road near Berwick Boulevard is shut down following a crash involving a semi-truck and several cars. Officers and EMS are on scene.  WTOC has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with us as we work to bring updates to this story.  Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly