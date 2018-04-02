Bicyclist hit, killed on Hwy 321 in Jasper County

A fatal wreck in Jasper County has claimed the life of a bicyclist on Highway 321 just north of Hardeeville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the call around 8 p.m. Sunday night. They say a driver of a Nissan hit a person on a bicycle that was attempting to cross the road.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of family.

