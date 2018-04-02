MLK Week begins Monday in Bluffton

Martin Luther King week is kicking off in the Lowcountry on Monday, April 2.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born January 15, 1929, and was killed by an assassin's bullet on April 4, 1968. He will long be remembered as a spiritual and civil rights leader. He especially will be remembered as a dreamer who had visualized this country being a nation where a person would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

The Town of Bluffton will highlight the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's legacy with a host of activities all week.

On Monday, "Songs and Scriptures of the Civil Rights Movement” will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Heyward House in Bluffton.

The following is a complete list of this week’s events provided by the Town of Bluffton:

Wednesday (4/4): Community Prayer/Dedication, community soup kitchen and luncheon. Community leaders, clergy, and citizens will gather for unity and a shared vision to continue to bridge gaps within in our community, and to foster greater dialogue and commitment to one another. Location: Dubois Park and The Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen; located inside of Campbell Chapel AME. Volunteers are needed.

Thursday (4/5): Documentary- "American Since the Assassination of King" from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bluffton Community Center, 141 Goethe Rd. Free admission, light refreshments.

Saturday (4/7): 2018 Black Expo - This event will showcase black and minority owned businesses in Bluffton and the surrounding areas. There will be live demos, product sampling, networking, and the opportunity to purchase directly from vendors on-site. The event will also feature a free community cookout with free food, a DJ, and a play zone for the kids. Location: The Bluffton Community Center, 141 Goethe Rd.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.