Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Appling County

A search is underway for an escaped inmate in Appling County.

According to Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton, 24-year-old Dillon Miller escaped around 6 a.m. Monday morning from the Appling County Detention Center.

Miller is described as 5’7” weighing 130 lbs. and wearing a black and white striped inmate suit. He is currently serving time at ACDC on burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license, and other traffic-related charges.

Anyone with information should contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office right away at 912-367-8120.

