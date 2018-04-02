Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Appling County

Jordan Sierra is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
UPDATE: John Richard was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals.More >>
One lane of southbound Truman Parkway is closed near DeRenne Avenue due to a wreck.More >>
According to Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton, 24-year-old Dillon Miller escaped around 6 a.m. Monday morning from the Appling County Detention Center.More >>
A fatal wreck Sunday night in the Lowcountry has claimed the life of a bicyclist on Highway 321 just north of Hardeeville.More >>
