High-speed chase, ground search leads to capture of escaped Appling County inmate

A group composed of several law enforcement agencies, and private citizens, led a ground search to find Miller. (Source: Sheriff Mark Melton)

An inmate who escaped the Appling County Detention Center on Monday was captured Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Appling County deputies encountered Dillon Ray Miller, 24, during a traffic stop in Jeff Davis County before he led them on a high-speed chase. Miller crashed a stolen vehicle and fled into a wooded area.

A team composed of people from the Appling County Sheriff's Office, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, the Baxley Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division conducted a ground search and apprehended Miller. Private citizens also helped, according to the Appling County Sheriff's Office.

Miller will be transported to the Georgia State Prison this afternoon. The Appling County Sheriff's Office intends to bring new charges against him.

